Ukrainian army destroyed 17 Shahed kamikaze drones overnight

Last night, Russia used two dozen Shahed-type kamikaze drones for another air attack on Ukraine. Air defence forces eliminated 17 of them.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

It is clarified that the enemy launched 20 attack drones from Cape Chauda (occupied Crimea) on the night of May 9.

Combat work to repel the enemy attack continued on the territory of Odesa region.

As a result of combat work, 17 attack UAVs were destroyed in Odesa region by the Air Force anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, General Mykola Oleshchuk said. Share

What is known about the attack of the Shahed on May 9

After midnight, the Russian army launched a group of attack drones in the direction of the Odesa region. The command of the Air Force spoke about the threat of enemy attacks, in particular, for the residents of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district, as well as Chornomorsk and Odesa.

The network reported on the work of the Air Defence Forces in the region. Later, the military informed that the group of Shakheds was also moving through the Kherson region in the direction of the Mykolaiv region. In addition, the repulse of the threat against drones was announced at 02:52.

The local authorities of Odesa have not yet reported on the consequences of the Russian attack.

It also became known that the Russians struck Mykolaiv region with drones. The two-story building of the former House of Culture in the Pervomaisk hromada was partially destroyed due to a drone strike — a fire broke out there, which has already been extinguished.