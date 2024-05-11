Air Force of Ukraine shot down Russian Su-25 aircraft near Avdiivka
Air Force of Ukraine shot down Russian Su-25 aircraft near Avdiivka

110 OMBr
Su-25
The Russian air raid continues: Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners shoot down another enemy SU-25 in the east.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft guns hit a Russian Su-25 aircraft

On the afternoon of 11 May, it became known about another Russian aircraft shot down by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was reported by the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to ‘demilitarise’ Russian aviation.

The air raid by Russian aircraft continues. The anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Brigade are doing a great job again. Today they hit another Su-25. The occupiers still haven't realised that there is no point in flying in our sky. They will continue to fall. The ‘empire’ must collapse!

The downing of a Su-25 in the Donetsk region

In his evening address on 4 May, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the 110th Airmobile Brigade had downed a Russian Su-25 in Donetsk Oblast today.

Zelenskyy spoke about the downing of a Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region.

‘I would like to especially note the soldiers of the 110th separate mechanised brigade for shooting down another Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region today. Well done, guys!

The President also thanked every soldier in the Ukrainian mobile firing groups, the Air Force, and air defence units of other types and branches of the armed forces.

To everyone who is protecting and will protect the Ukrainian sky from Russian terror. It is important to be as attentive as possible these days.

