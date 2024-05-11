Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs evacuated more than 300 people from border of Kharkiv region

Evacuation measures are ongoing in the villages of Kharkiv region, which are located near the border with the Russian Federation.

Evacuation from the northern districts of Kharkiv region continues

In the border communities of the Kharkiv region, units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are working in an intensified mode, more than 300 people have already been evacuated from there.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

As Klymenko noted, in this zone, fighters of the Omega special unit of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed at least ten units of armored vehicles of the Russian troops along with the landing force, as well as automobile and special equipment.

The border guards, together with other units of the Defence Forces, repelled a number of enemy attacks in different directions and continue to conduct defensive battles.

As part of the Security and Defence Forces, the servicemen of the State Security Service and the NSU hold their positions and repel the invaders. Police officers continue to serve in communities that are under fire. Ihor Klymenko Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

According to him, more than 30 war crimes were documented in Vovchansk per day.

At this time, more than 300 people have been evacuated by the police, evacuation measures are ongoing.

Teams work in extremely difficult conditions. Rescuers work at the sites of enemy shelling. Share

He emphasised that the enemy is trying to sow panic among the population, spreading fakes. Against this background, Klymenko urged citizens to trust information only from verified sources.

The authorities, the police and volunteers work together to help people leave

The population is being evacuated from the city of Vovchansk and surrounding settlements in the Kharkiv Region.

Tamaz Gambarashvili, head of Vovchansk military administration, spoke about the situation in the city.

Now we are evacuating the population. The majority of people leave by their own transport. But at the same time, together with the humanitarian center, we organise the removal of those locals who do not have their own cars. We work together with volunteers and the police. We take it out of Vovchansk and nearby settlements, said the head of the administration.

The evacuation of the population is due to mass shelling of the city by the Russian army. There are already victims of Russian aggression in the city and mass destruction of buildings is recorded.

According to Tamaz Gambarashvili, it is very dangerous to stay in Vovchansk.