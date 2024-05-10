Civilians being evacuated from Vovchansk due to massive Russian shelling

People are being evacuated from the city of Vovchansk and surrounding settlements in the Kharkiv region.
Authorities, police and volunteers are working together to help people leave
Tamaz Hambarashvili, head of the Vovchansk administration, spoke about the situation in the city.
The evacuation of the population takes place due to massive shelling of the city by the Russian army. There are already victims of Russian aggression in the city and massive destruction of buildings is being recorded.
According to Tamaz Hambarashvili, it is very dangerous to stay in Vovchansk.
Consequences of the morning shelling
This morning, the Russians once again shelled Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, as a result of which two local residents were hospitalised with shrapnel wounds.
Two men born in 1971 and 1982 came under enemy fire. The victims were taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds.
The victims were taken to the hospital, and an investigative team, forensic experts and explosives experts are working at the scene. Investigators have opened criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war.
The situation in Kharkiv region
According to Oleg Synyegubov, Russia has intensified shelling of the northern districts of Kharkiv region, primarily Vovchansk. Subversive and reconnaissance groups of the occupiers are unsuccessfully trying to break through the border, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces hold their positions.
Oleg Synyegubov noted that the AFU are confidently holding their positions — not a single meter has been lost.
The enemy group does not pose a threat to Kharkiv, its forces are sufficient only for provocations in the northern direction. All authorities are working, are on the ground and fulfill their duties.
