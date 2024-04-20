In Vovchansk, the number of victims as a result of the Russian missile attack has increased

Russian troops targeted a high-rise building in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, on April 20. Currently, two dead are known.

The number of victims due to shelling of Vovchansk has increased

As noted, on April 20, the Russian military shelled Vovchansk, in particular, a direct hit was recorded in a nine-story residential building.

A woman and a man were injured. Both victims are 61 years old. At other addresses, two men aged 50 and 84 died as a result of strikes in the city.

According to preliminary data, the enemy hit the city with aviation guided munitions and MLRS.

Under the procedural leadership of the Vovchan Department of the Chuguyiv District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated.

What is known about the shelling of Kharkiv region

According to OVA, on April 19-20, the Russian Federation did not attack Kharkiv.

Over the past day, about 15 settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, and others. Senkovo was hit by air strikes.

60 children and their families were evacuated from separate settlements of Bogodukhiv, Izyum, and Kharkiv districts: Borivska hromada — 4; Dergachevsk community — 26; Lipetsk community — 30.

On April 18, 8 private houses and 2 farm buildings were damaged in Vovchansk as a result of shelling. A 52-year-old man received shrapnel wounds.

In the village of Sorokivka, as a result of S-300 shelling, a cultural center and a shop were partially damaged. A 45-year-old civilian was injured.