Hostilities continue in border areas of Kharkiv region

The Ukrainian military continues to oppose the Russian army, which has become more active in the border regions of the Kharkiv region, according to the spokesman of the Ukrainian Khortytsia military unit.

What is the situation in the border areas of the Kharkiv region

According to Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the Khortytsia military unit, defensive battles are currently ongoing.

Counter-attacks continue in the areas of Liptsy and Vovchansk. The enemy is using infantry and equipment there. Fighting also continues in the border area, in the vicinity of those settlements that were actually in the grey zone — Stryleche, Pylyna and Borysivka, as well as in the vicinity of Oliynykove and Ohirtseve.

In addition, according to the speaker, the defence forces are operating on prepared firing lines, and fire damage is being carried out against the occupants who have wedged themselves into the defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

There is also a decision of the management to strengthen the units of the Armed Forces, which is already being implemented, Voloshyn stated. Share

What is known about the attempt of Russia to break through the defence in the Kharkiv region

On May 10, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported that during the day in the direction of Vovchan, the enemy carried out airstrikes with guided aerial bombs.

With the beginning of the night, the Russian occupiers increased the fire pressure on the front edge of our defence with the support of artillery. Share

At approximately 5 am, the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line under the cover of armored vehicles.

To strengthen the defence in this part of the front, reserve units have been sent.

Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the Khortytsia armed forces, believes that the Russian army is trying to distract the key forces of the Ukrainian army from the areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions with activities in the border zone in the Kharkiv region.

In the evening, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that additional forces are being sent to Kharkiv areas.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russia has launched offensive operations along the border in the Kharkiv region in order to attract and entrench Ukrainian forces on this axis and enable its advance into other areas of eastern Ukraine.