Russian army resumes assault near Hlyboke in Kharkiv region — Ukrainian media

On May 11, the Russian occupiers resumed assault near the settlement of Hlyboke in the Kharkiv region.

What is the situation in the Kharkiv region

As Ukrainska Pravda reports with reference to a source in military circles, the Defense Forces expect an increase in enemy fire.

In the morning, the enemy resumed assault operations in certain areas near Hlyboke. They fired artillery in the direction of Starytsia. Further intensification of fire is expected in other areas, including Strilecha-Hlyboke, the source said.

As the source adds, there are still no enemy assaults in the direction of Vovchan.

Russia wanted to break through the defence in the Kharkiv region

Earlier, on 10 May, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported that the enemy had carried out air strikes with guided aerial bombs in the Volchansk sector during the day.

As night fell, the Russian occupiers increased firepower on the front line of our defence with the support of artillery. Share

At around 5am, the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defence line under the cover of armoured vehicles.

Reserve units were sent to strengthen the defence in this area of the frontline.

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said that the Russian army was trying to distract key Ukrainian forces from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In the evening, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that additional forces were being sent to the Kharkiv area.