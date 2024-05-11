Ukrainian military named main goal of Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

The occupiers' attempted offensive in the border area of the Kharkiv region is aimed at drawing the forces and reserves of the Ukrainian forces to a new location.
What is the purpose of the Russian offensive in Kharkiv region?
According to him, when an additional point of combat appears, standard military protocols are in place, which require, among other things, that troops involved directly on the battlefield must have reserves.
The situation in the Kharkiv region
On 10 May, Russian troops attempted to break through the border in the Kharkiv region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to repel the attack, but the fighting continues.
At the same time, Russian troops are not only trying to enter Ukraine using subversive reconnaissance groups, but are also shelling not only Ukrainian positions but also settlements neighbouring the border using guided bombs and artillery. In particular, evacuations are currently underway from Vovchansk and villages.
It should be noted that, according to the governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Synyehubov, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv due to Russia's intensification of activity in the border areas.
