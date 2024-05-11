Ukrainian military named main goal of Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

The occupiers' attempted offensive in the border area of the Kharkiv region is aimed at drawing the forces and reserves of the Ukrainian forces to a new location.

What is the purpose of the Russian offensive in Kharkiv region?

The enemy has now intensified its offensive in the area of Kupyansk, Bakhmut direction. They see that they cannot achieve serious success in the south. Of course, this is to prevent the Ukrainian Armed Forces from reinforcing their resources in any of these areas and conducting an active offensive along any frontline, he explained.

According to him, when an additional point of combat appears, standard military protocols are in place, which require, among other things, that troops involved directly on the battlefield must have reserves.

And when an additional line appears within 10-20 km, depending on the plan, of course, in this direction, in addition to the troops directly involved in the battle line, a situation is created that requires strengthening logistics and the use of reserves, which leads to an increase in military personnel, stated Tymochko.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

On 10 May, Russian troops attempted to break through the border in the Kharkiv region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to repel the attack, but the fighting continues.

At the same time, Russian troops are not only trying to enter Ukraine using subversive reconnaissance groups, but are also shelling not only Ukrainian positions but also settlements neighbouring the border using guided bombs and artillery. In particular, evacuations are currently underway from Vovchansk and villages.

It should be noted that, according to the governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Synyehubov, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv due to Russia's intensification of activity in the border areas.