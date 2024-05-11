Strategic goal of Russian attacks in north of Kharkiv region explained

Russian offensive operations along the border between Ukraine and Russia in the Kharkiv region are likely to have a strategic goal of constraining Ukrainian forces in this area to ensure an offensive in other parts of eastern Ukraine.

Why the Russian army is advancing in the north of Kharkiv region

It is noted that Russian troops have sought to take advantage of opportunities to advance along several sections of the front line in eastern Ukraine due to the lack of Ukrainian forces and equipment in recent weeks, achieving tactical successes northwest and west of Avdiivka, as well as intensifying efforts towards Chasiv Yar.

A renewed offensive in the northern Kharkiv region, and even tactically significant gains, could lead the Ukrainian military command to divert forces and equipment to defend north of Kharkiv that could be used elsewhere.

Institute for the Study of War (ISW) analysts note that the Russian offensive is likely aimed at draining Ukraine's limited resources and exacerbating its shortage of soldiers. Russian military commanders are likely hoping that this strategic attempt to distract Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv area will weaken the Ukrainian defence as a whole and allow Russian forces to achieve a breakthrough in whichever area is most vulnerable.

Russian troops are likely to try to use this effect across the entire theatre to intensify efforts to expand the breakthrough northwest of Avdiivka and to capture Chasiv Yar.

Russian attacks in the Kharkiv region

Yesterday, on 10 May, the Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded Russian attempts to break through the border in the north of Kharkiv region. It is noted that the invaders were driven back with losses in personnel and equipment. But the offensive continues.

Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation in Kharkiv region. In particular, the strengthening of the border in the region was discussed.