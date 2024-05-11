Servicemen of the Russian army refuse to attack the Kharkiv region, according to the ATESH guerrillas.

According to the ATESH guerrilla movement, an agent in one of the motorised rifle battalions of the 44th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces said that one of his units refused to assault the Kharkiv region.

The soldiers of this unit are well aware of the high-quality fortifications on the Russian-Ukrainian border. They also witnessed unsuccessful sabotage and reconnaissance operations by Russian troops.

When new markings with a diamond and a cross were applied to the equipment and an order was given, part of the unit refused to comply with the criminal will of the command. No one wants to go in one direction for any money, ATESH reported.

What is known about the offensive in Kharkiv region

On the morning of 10 May, the Russian occupiers attempted to break through the Ukrainian army's defence line in the Kharkiv region. In the Vovchansk direction, the enemy carried out air strikes using guided aerial bombs. Reserve units were deployed to strengthen defences in this area of the frontline.

Russian troops attempted to expand operations against Ukraine in the Kharkiv region. Ukraine understands the size of Russia's forces and sees its plan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russia has launched offensive operations along the border in Kharkiv region to attract and consolidate Ukrainian forces on this axis and enable its advance into other areas of eastern Ukraine.

