More than 1,700 people were evacuated in Kharkiv Oblast

More than 1700 people have been evacuated from the Kharkiv region due to the threat of shelling and provocations by the Russian occupiers.

What is the situation in the Kharkiv region overnight?

According to the Kharkiv region governor, Oleg Synyegubov, 1048 local residents have been evacuated from the Chuhuev district, 440 from the Kharkiv district, 12 from the Bohodukhiv district and 275 people have been evacuated by volunteers.

A total of 1775 people have been evacuated.

In particular, over the past day:

there were no strikes on Kharkiv;

the occupiers shelled 30 settlements in the region with artillery and mortars;

a 53-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were injured by shelling in the village of Liptsi, a 55-year-old man died in the village of Cherkaski Tyshky;

the massive shelling of Vovchansk damaged dozens of private houses. Four people were injured, one person died;

According to the General Staff, over the past day, the Defence Forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the Slobozhansk sector of the Kharkiv region. The fighting took place in the areas of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Lukiantsi, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche and Pletenivka.

Russia wanted to break through the defence in the Kharkiv region

Earlier on 10 May, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported that the enemy had been conducting air strikes with guided aerial bombs in the Vovchansk sector during the day.

Since the beginning of the night, the Russian occupants have increased fire pressure on the front line of our defence with the support of artillery. Share

At around 5am, the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defence line under the cover of armoured vehicles.

Reserve units were sent to strengthen the defence in this area of the frontline.

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said that the Russian army was trying to distract key Ukrainian forces from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions by demonstrating in the border area in Kharkiv region.