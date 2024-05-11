Ukrainian soldiers halt Russians in grey zone in Kharkiv region — General Melnyk

The defence forces of Ukraine managed to stop the Russian army in the grey zone in the north of the Kharkiv region, fighting is going on in a number of border settlements.

Russian troops were stopped in the gray zone in the Kharkiv region

According to the head of the Kharkiv garrison, Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk, the fighting is currently taking place in the areas of Strilecha, Pylyne, Borysivka, Oliynykove and Ohirtseve.

Nine attacks were repelled in the last day.

Melnyk added that the command has made decisions that will further strengthen the Defence Forces.

Russians are also trying to attack in the Kupyansk sector. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 13 attacks there.

In both cases, the situation is under control. The Ukrainian military-political command and units in these areas of the frontline are doing everything to ensure that the Russian occupiers fail in their next bloodthirsty intentions, Melnyk concluded. Share

What is the situation in the border area of Kharkiv region?

The Kharkiv region borders the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. In recent weeks, Russian propagandists have launched an information campaign about an attack on Kharkiv.

On 10 May, Russian troops began massively shelling the border settlements of Kharkiv region, including Vovchansk and villages, with artillery and anti-aircraft guns, and enemy subversive reconnaissance groups also tried to break through the border.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported an attempt to break through the border by Russian troops. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian offensive in Kharkiv region had been repelled.

In the first hours after Russia's activation, a grey zone on the map of the Deep State resource, which monitors the situation at the front, appeared on the border near the Kharkiv region.

Initially, it appeared near the village of Pletenivka. According to the latest data, there are already two such grey zones in the Kharkiv region — 52.5 square kilometres and 26.5 square kilometres.