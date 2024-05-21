Ukraine strikes Russian military base in occupied Dovzhansk

Three servicemen were killed and four others wounded in a Ukrainian air attack on a Russian military base in the Russian-occupied town of Dovzhansk, Luhansk region, yesterday, Russian media reported.

Results of explosion in Russian-occupied Dovzhansk are known

On May 20, explosions rang out in the city of Dovzhansk, Luhansk region, which is under Russian occupation. It became known that the base of Russian soldiers was attacked.

As Russian media reports, the strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the base of Russian servicemen. As a result of the attack, 3 soldiers died, 4 were wounded.

Pasichnyk, illegally appointed by Putin as the ‘head’ of the occupied part of Luhansk region, said that the attack on the city on 20 May was carried out using ATACMS cluster munitions and UAVs.

According to him, allegedly eight people were injured. In addition, a residential building was damaged.

What is known about the explosions in Luhansk region on May 20

On May 20, there was an explosion at the bases of the occupation forces in Dovzhansk and Rovenki.

On the same day, the "head" of the "LPR" Leonid Pasechnik announced the second explosion of the day in the Luhansk region.

A representative of the occupation authorities confirmed the explosion and stated that a rocket attack using cluster munitions on Dovzhansk (renamed by the occupiers to Sverdlovsk) damaged a warehouse with gas lubricants.

In addition, on May 20, another Russian military base was attacked in the village of Yuvileine, near Luhansk. The occupiers claimed to have been struck by Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG missiles.

In particular, the Academy of Internal Affairs, where the Russian military is based, suffered damage. It is also noted that 5 people were allegedly injured.

As the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Artem Lysohor, reported, the Russians have set up a military base in the midst of civilian buildings.