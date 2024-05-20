Russians claim missile attack on military base in occupied Luhansk — video

In the village of Yuvileiny in the suburbs of temporarily occupied Luhansk, an explosion occurred on the former Academy of Internal Affairs territory. The occupiers built a military camp there.

Rockets hit the base of the Russian army in Luhansk

According to Russian media, Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG missiles hit Yuvileiny near Luhansk.

In particular, the Academy of Internal Affairs, where the Russian military is based, suffered damage. It is also noted that five people were allegedly injured.

The head of the Luhansk RMA , Artem Lysogor, reported that the Russians have set up a military base amid civilian buildings.

Until 2014, the Academy of Internal Affairs worked in this area, which was then chosen by the Rashists. "The honor of a Russian officer" is to hide behind the backs of our compatriots and among our homes. In general, nothing new. We congratulate our fighters on a successful hunt, and we are also grateful to our people for the exact coordinates, wrote Lysohor.

What is known about previous explosions in the Luhansk region

This blasting in Luhansk on May 20 was the fourth in May in the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk region.

In particular, on May 7, an oil depot in Luhansk caught fire, and on May 10, a fire was recorded at an oil depot in the city of Rovenky. On May 13, a warehouse with ammunition caught fire in the town of Sorokyne.

Subsequently, it became known that the May 13 strike on Sorokyne in the occupied Luhansk region fell on an ammunition depot. In addition, four servicemen were injured.

According to Russian media, on the eve of the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the occupied Sorokine, an ammunition depot on the territory of military unit 92760 was damaged.