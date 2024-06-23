Air defense forces shot down 2 missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of June 23, air defense forces shot down two Kalibr cruise missiles, which Russia attacked Ukraine.

What is known about the work of air defense

On the night of June 23, the occupiers of the Russian Federation struck Ukraine with three Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles from the Sea of Azov.

The anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force in the Kyiv region destroyed 2 enemy missiles.

The Russian army regularly attacks Ukrainian regions with various types of weapons — attack UAVs, rockets, anti-aircraft missiles, and surface-to-air missiles.

The Russian army attacked a police checkpoint in the Kherson region with a drone

Russian troops attacked a police checkpoint in the Kherson region with a drone.

As a result of the Russian drone attack, the inspector of the response sector of the patrol police of police department No. 1 of the Kherson RUP, the senior lieutenant of the police was seriously injured and died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital, the report says. Share

It is known that Oleksandr Chuhun began his service in 2007 in the State Automobile Inspection of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in the Kherson region.

He served in various units, in particular, in the "Kherson" special police patrol battalion and the special police battalion.

The 36-year-old deceased law enforcement officer is survived by his parents, a police officer wife, and a 12-year-old daughter.