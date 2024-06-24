At least two injured after Russian today's missile strike on Odesa

Russian terrorists attacked the civilian infrastructure of Odessa. As a result of the shelling, there are wounded.

The Russians shelled the civilian infrastructure of Odessa

As a result of the Russian attack, civilian infrastructure in Odesa was hit. Currently, it is already known about the victims who are receiving medical assistance, their number is being specified, — says the message of the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleg Kiper. Share

The head of the RMA added that the fire is currently being extinguished.

In the meantime, patrol police crews regulate road traffic and ensure the unhindered passage of special vehicles.

In addition, today, June 24, at around 8 a.m., an explosion rang out in Odesa. Before that, the Ukrainian Air Force announced the threat of using ballistic weapons from the south but later announced two missiles that were moving in the direction of the Odesa and Odesa districts.

What is known about the Russian attack on Kharkiv

On June 22, the Russian Federation launched four guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv. As a result, part of a residential building was destroyed and a car was damaged.

Previously, the Russian military deployed four UMPB D-30 in the city. As of 20:20, three people died, 56 were injured, including two minors.

Hits were recorded on the territory of the eco-park and the enterprise. According to preliminary data, three people were killed, and another 56 were injured. Among the wounded are two children aged 12 and 13. Six citizens, including one man, four women and one child, are in serious condition.

According to Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the National Security Service in the Kharkiv region, all the victims of the shelling of the Russians are civilians.

The woman died at the trolleybus stop, the man was walking down the street and found himself at the epicenter of the explosion. Another dead man is a security guard of the enterprise.

As of June 23, it is known that 41 victims are being treated in regional hospitals, including three children.

The head of Kharkiv RMA Oleg Syniegubov noted that 52 people were injured, including three children and a policeman, and two people were killed as a result of the impact of the glide bomb on a five-story building in the Osnovyanskyy district of Kharkiv.

In addition, in the Kholodnohirsky district of the city, as a result of shelling, an enterprise building was damaged, one person died, and four were injured.