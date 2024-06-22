The Navy of Ukraine disclosed the details of the new tactics of missile attacks by the Russian Federation

Russian troops began launching Kalibr missiles from the Sea of Azov, considering it safer than the Black Sea.
The Russian Federation launches missiles at Ukraine from the Sea of Azov
The Russians are changing the launch sites of cruise missiles in Ukraine.
The spokesman of the Navy of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, said this on the air of the Yedyni Novyni telethon.
But, as the spokesman added, "they probably forget that Azov is also quite close to us."
Successful work of the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine on the night of June 22
On the night of June 22, the Russian army launched a missile-aircraft strike against critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine, using air-, sea-, and land-based missiles, as well as "Shahed" type UAVs.
This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.
According to him, the enemy used a total of 16 missiles of various types and 13 attack UAVs:
10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area — Saratov Region — RF);
2 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles (from Crimea);
4 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);
13 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type (launch area — Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Balaklava — Crimea).
As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 25 air targets were shot down:
7 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;
4 Kalibr cruise missiles;
1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile;
13 shock UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type.
