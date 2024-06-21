Air defenсe shot down four Russian missiles overnight
Ukraine
Air defenсe shot down four Russian missiles overnight

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
guided air missile
On the night of June 21, air defence forces shot down four guided air missiles, which the Russian military attacked Ukraine.

 

Points of attention

  • The Russian army actively uses various types of weapons for attacks on Ukrainian regions, including missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, and MLRS.
  • As a result of the shelling of the village of Rozkishne in the Donetsk region, three people were killed, and four were injured.
  • The situation in the East of Ukraine remains tense, but the air defence forces continue active measures to protect the country's territory.

What is known about the work of air defence

On the night of June 21, the Russian occupiers struck from tactical aircraft with Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles, the Air Force reported.

All missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft defence in the Kirovohrad and Kherson regions, the report says.

The Russian military regularly attacks Ukrainian regions with various types of weapons — kamikaze drones, missiles, glide bombs, and anti-aircraft missiles.

The Russian army attacked a village in the Donetsk region with the "Smerch" MLRS

Russian terrorist troops shelled the village of Rozkishne in the Donetsk region with cluster munitions. As a result, three people died.

It is noted that the Russians shelled the village of Rozkishne with cluster munitions from the Smerch MLRS. As a result, a 64-year-old woman and two men aged 30 and 42 died.

At the same time, four more people received mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries; among the injured is a 14-year-old boy, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reports.

As a result of the shelling of the settlement, four households, two cars and a gas pipeline were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation has been started in the criminal proceedings on violating the laws and customs of war. Prosecutors take all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces.

