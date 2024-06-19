Air defence shot down 19 Russian Shaheds overnight

On the night of June 19, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 21 Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (RF) and Cape Chauda (Crimea).

What is known about the successes of air defence

Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shot down 19 drones in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions.

The air attack was repulsed by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, EW of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Russia tried to attack the Lviv region

The head of the Lviv RMA, Maksym Kozytskyi, reported about it regarding the information of the "West" Air Command.

According to him, the air defence fighters destroyed all enemy targets that tried to attack the region.

Maksym Kozytskyi also added that during the first night alert, which lasted from 02:32 to 03:35 on June 19, 4 enemy drones entered the airspace of the Lviv region.

During the second alarm, which lasted from 04:27 to 05:24, another "Shahed" tried to attack our area. All of them were shot down by our air defense soldiers, he added.

In addition, it is emphasised that a 47-year-old man was injured during the first night attack of the "Shaheds" in the Lviv region. It happened in Malekhove. A resident was injured.