Air defence shot down 19 Russian Shaheds overnight

On the night of June 19, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 21 Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (RF) and Cape Chauda (Crimea).
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shot down 19 Russian drones during a night attack on June 19.
- The successful defence was carried out with the help of fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and other combat units.
- The heads of regional branches of the Air Force shared details of successful repulses of enemy attacks.
- In the Lviv region, one resident was injured during the attack.
- The Russian drone attack highlighted the importance of the effectiveness of air defence forces and defence mobilization in the context of an armed conflict.
What is known about the successes of air defence
Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shot down 19 drones in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions.
The air attack was repulsed by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, EW of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As a result of combat work, 19 enemy "Shahed" type drones were shot down in the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions.
Russia tried to attack the Lviv region
The head of the Lviv RMA, Maksym Kozytskyi, reported about it regarding the information of the "West" Air Command.
According to him, the air defence fighters destroyed all enemy targets that tried to attack the region.
Maksym Kozytskyi also added that during the first night alert, which lasted from 02:32 to 03:35 on June 19, 4 enemy drones entered the airspace of the Lviv region.
In addition, it is emphasised that a 47-year-old man was injured during the first night attack of the "Shaheds" in the Lviv region. It happened in Malekhove. A resident was injured.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-