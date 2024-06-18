Air defence shot down all 10 Russian Shaheds overnight

On the night of June 18, Russian troops again attacked Ukraine with Shahed-131/136-type drones.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian air defence destroyed ten kamikaze drones of the Russian Federation during the attack on Ukraine.
- Thanks to the joint work of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Air Force, all "Shaheds" were successfully shot down.
- As a result of the Russian missile attack on Poltava, 16 civilians were injured, including two children.
- As a result of the Russian attack, several buildings, a kindergarten, power lines and garages were damaged, and 55,000 consumers were cut off.
What is known about the results of the work of the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces
That night, the enemy launched "Shahed-131/136" kamikaze drones over Ukraine from the Primorsky-Akhtarsky district of the Russian Federation.
As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, all ten attack drones of the occupiers were shot down on the territory of two regions, namely:
Zaporozhzhia
Dnipropetrovsk.
16 people were injured due to Russian strike on Poltava
On June 17, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Poltava's civilian infrastructure. As a result of the attack, it is known about 16 victims, among them children.
The Prosecutor General's Office reported an increase in victims to 16 people.
According to the investigation, servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a rocket attack on the city of Poltava. Previously, the enemy hit the civilian infrastructure with an Kh-59 cruise missile.
As a result of the strike, civilians were injured — 16 people are currently known, including two children. Six people were hospitalized.
The impact also damaged several multi-story buildings, kindergarten premises, power lines, and garages.
Later, the head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin, reported that an enemy attack in the Poltava district damaged power lines, causing power outages for 53 thousand households and 2.4 thousand legal consumers.
