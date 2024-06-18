Air defence shot down all 10 Russian Shaheds overnight
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defence shot down all 10 Russian Shaheds overnight

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defence
Читати українською

On the night of June 18, Russian troops again attacked Ukraine with Shahed-131/136-type drones.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian air defence destroyed ten kamikaze drones of the Russian Federation during the attack on Ukraine.
  • Thanks to the joint work of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Air Force, all "Shaheds" were successfully shot down.
  • As a result of the Russian missile attack on Poltava, 16 civilians were injured, including two children.
  • As a result of the Russian attack, several buildings, a kindergarten, power lines and garages were damaged, and 55,000 consumers were cut off.

What is known about the results of the work of the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces

That night, the enemy launched "Shahed-131/136" kamikaze drones over Ukraine from the Primorsky-Akhtarsky district of the Russian Federation.

As a result of combat work by the calculations of the mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, all "shaheds" were shot down, the Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk reported.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, all ten attack drones of the occupiers were shot down on the territory of two regions, namely:

  • Zaporozhzhia

  • Dnipropetrovsk.

16 people were injured due to Russian strike on Poltava

On June 17, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Poltava's civilian infrastructure. As a result of the attack, it is known about 16 victims, among them children.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported an increase in victims to 16 people.

According to the investigation, servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a rocket attack on the city of Poltava. Previously, the enemy hit the civilian infrastructure with an Kh-59 cruise missile.

As a result of the strike, civilians were injured — 16 people are currently known, including two children. Six people were hospitalized.

The impact also damaged several multi-story buildings, kindergarten premises, power lines, and garages.

Later, the head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin, reported that an enemy attack in the Poltava district damaged power lines, causing power outages for 53 thousand households and 2.4 thousand legal consumers.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defence shot down two Russian missiles in Dnipropetrovsk region
AFU Air command East
air defence
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defence shot down 24 Shaheds and five missiles during latest Russian strike on Ukraine
Mykola Oleschuk
Air defence
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Force shot down 7 Russian cruise missiles, 17 Shaheds during Russian overnight attack
Mykola Oleschuk
Missile

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?