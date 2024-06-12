Air defence shot down 24 Shaheds and five missiles during latest Russian strike on Ukraine
Air defence shot down 24 Shaheds and five missiles during latest Russian strike on Ukraine

Mykola Oleschuk
Air defence
On the night of June 12, Russian troops again attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. Air defence failed to shoot down only the "Iskander-M" missile.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian air defense destroyed 24 attack UAVs and 5 missiles as a result of the attack of Russian troops on Ukraine.
  • Ukraine's air defense repelled 29 air targets, including an aeroballistic missile and cruise missiles.
  • Anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and means of radio-electronic warfare were involved in repelling the attack of the occupiers.
  • The attack of Russian troops on the night of June 12 led to the announcement of a large-scale air alert in Ukraine.
  • As a result of Russian shelling, one person was injured in a fire at an industrial facility in the Kyiv region.

How the Ukrainian air defence system worked

On the night of June 12, 2024, the occupiers launched a missile-air strike against Ukraine, using air and ground-based missiles, as well as combar drones, Air Force Commander Lt Gen Mykola Oleschuk said.

In total, according to his data, the occupiers used 30 means of air attack:

  • 4 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area, Saratov region of the Russian Federation);

  • 1 "Iskander-M" ballistic missile (from the territory of Crimea);

  • 1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile (from the airspace of the Tambov region of the Russian Federation);

  • 24 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type (launch area — Yeisk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation).

How air defence worked

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and EW equipment of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 29 air targets were shot down:

  • 1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;

  • 4 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

  • 24 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type.

Anti-aircraft defence worked in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Vinnytsia regions.

Russian overnight strike on Ukraine on June 12

On the night of June 12, Russian troops again staged a massive attack on Ukraine, using drones and missiles. A large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine.

Explosions rang out in Kyiv and Odesa. At the moment, it is known that there was a fire at an industrial facility in the Kyiv region, and one person was injured.

