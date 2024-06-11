Italy to provide Ukraine new military aid package including SAMP/T system
Italy to provide Ukraine new military aid package including SAMP/T system

Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Ukraine will soon receive a new military aid package from Italy, most of which will be air defence equipment.

Points of attention

  • Protection of Ukraine's infrastructure through air defence systems is a priority of military aid from Italy.
  • The SAMP/T system can shoot down ballistic missiles and simultaneously intercept dozens of targets, increasing Ukraine's security.
  • France also provides Ukraine with Aster 30 missiles to support the SAMP/T air defence system, which will help destroy Russian missiles.
  • These new packages of military aid will increase Ukraine's defence capabilities and strengthen its military; aid packages will increase its security against enemy threats.

The Italian government has prepared a new military aid package for Ukraine

The Italian Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, announced this at the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Berlin.

I completely agree with Dmytro (Kuleba—ed.) that the first strategy for Ukraine's recovery is to protect its infrastructure with the help of various air defence systems, Tajani said.

Antonio Tajani

Antonio Tajani

Italian MFA chief

He announced the preparation by the Italian government of a new package of military aid, most of which air defence equipment will be assembled.

I want to inform you that we have a new package of military aid (to Ukraine — ed.) and it, in fact, primarily deals with air defense , — said the minister.

Note that this is the only European-made air defence system capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.

It can track dozens of targets and intercept them simultaneously.

According to preliminary data, Ukraine will receive the SAMP/T system, which is located in Kuwait but should soon return to Italy.

Ukraine will receive missiles for the SAMP/T air defence system from France

French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu said France is sending a new batch of Aster 30 surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine for previously delivered SAMP/T complexes.

Lecornyu reported this at the parliamentary hearing. He said he had just signed off on the second batch of Aster missiles.

It will allow the SAMP/T system, which France transferred with Italy, to continue working and destroying Russian missiles.

