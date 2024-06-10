Partisans of ATESH learned that Russian air defence forces must urgently evacuate families from Crimea.
Points of attention
- Russian air defence service members were ordered to evacuate families from Crimea, which may indicate an aggravation of the situation in the region.
- In parallel with the evacuation of families, the occupiers are preparing new mobile air defence groups to fight drones, which is an element of strategic reorientation.
- ATESH partisans conducted reconnaissance in Crimea and discovered a valuable radio relay station of the occupiers, which can be an important step in the difficult conditions of sabotage activities.
- The location of the anti-aircraft missile defence system in the Rozdollen district became the object of attention of the partisans, who began to destroy this precious and modern exhibit.
- The further development of the situation in Crimea and the actions of the occupiers remain under the control of the ATESH partisan group, which monitors every step of the enemy.
The occupiers are preparing their families for evacuation from Crimea
An ATESH agent, who is part of the calculation of the air defence system deployed in the settlement of Osovyny in Crimea, reports receiving a "recommendation" from the commanders to begin evacuating their families to the military cities of the Southern Military District.
In parallel, the Russian Armed Forces are creating new mobile air defence groups to combat drones, using the ZU-23-2. This indicates a strategic reorientation and preparation for new challenges in defence, while the main focus is on Crimea.
What is known about the new intelligence of partisans in Crimea
Partisans conducted a new reconnaissance in Crimea. In particular, they discovered a valuable radio relay station of the occupiers of the Russian Federation.
As noted, the "ATESH" agent discovered the location of P-419 in Rozdollenskoe district.
This station is intended to deploy radio relays or communication cable lines, branching channels, for use as a radio insert on damaged or repaired communication cable lines.
