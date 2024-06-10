Russian air defence service members were ordered to evacuate families from Crimea — ATESH
Russian air defence
Source:  ATESH

Partisans of ATESH learned that Russian air defence forces must urgently evacuate families from Crimea.

  • Russian air defence service members were ordered to evacuate families from Crimea, which may indicate an aggravation of the situation in the region.
  • In parallel with the evacuation of families, the occupiers are preparing new mobile air defence groups to fight drones, which is an element of strategic reorientation.
  • ATESH partisans conducted reconnaissance in Crimea and discovered a valuable radio relay station of the occupiers, which can be an important step in the difficult conditions of sabotage activities.
  • The location of the anti-aircraft missile defence system in the Rozdollen district became the object of attention of the partisans, who began to destroy this precious and modern exhibit.
  • The further development of the situation in Crimea and the actions of the occupiers remain under the control of the ATESH partisan group, which monitors every step of the enemy.

The occupiers are preparing their families for evacuation from Crimea

An ATESH agent, who is part of the calculation of the air defence system deployed in the settlement of Osovyny in Crimea, reports receiving a "recommendation" from the commanders to begin evacuating their families to the military cities of the Southern Military District.

This development coincides with the transfer of air defence systems to the Belgorod region, which poses a threat to the security of Crimea, leaving it without adequate coverage.

In parallel, the Russian Armed Forces are creating new mobile air defence groups to combat drones, using the ZU-23-2. This indicates a strategic reorientation and preparation for new challenges in defence, while the main focus is on Crimea.

What is known about the new intelligence of partisans in Crimea

Partisans conducted a new reconnaissance in Crimea. In particular, they discovered a valuable radio relay station of the occupiers of the Russian Federation.

As noted, the "ATESH" agent discovered the location of P-419 in Rozdollenskoe district.

This station is intended to deploy radio relays or communication cable lines, branching channels, for use as a radio insert on damaged or repaired communication cable lines.

The exhibit is very valuable for rashists and is quite modern. It was put into service in 2018. The retrospective report of the life of this radio relay station has begun. How it will be destroyed will be a big surprise for the occupiers, the post says.

