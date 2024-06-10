The occupiers are preparing their families for evacuation from Crimea

An ATESH agent, who is part of the calculation of the air defence system deployed in the settlement of Osovyny in Crimea, reports receiving a "recommendation" from the commanders to begin evacuating their families to the military cities of the Southern Military District.

This development coincides with the transfer of air defence systems to the Belgorod region, which poses a threat to the security of Crimea, leaving it without adequate coverage. Share

In parallel, the Russian Armed Forces are creating new mobile air defence groups to combat drones, using the ZU-23-2. This indicates a strategic reorientation and preparation for new challenges in defence, while the main focus is on Crimea.

What is known about the new intelligence of partisans in Crimea

Partisans conducted a new reconnaissance in Crimea. In particular, they discovered a valuable radio relay station of the occupiers of the Russian Federation.

As noted, the "ATESH" agent discovered the location of P-419 in Rozdollenskoe district.

This station is intended to deploy radio relays or communication cable lines, branching channels, for use as a radio insert on damaged or repaired communication cable lines.