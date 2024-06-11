Air defence shot down two Russian missiles in Dnipropetrovsk region

The "East" Air Command reported shooting down two enemy missiles over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Air defence forces shot down Russian Kh-59 air missiles in the Dnipro district

On June 11, an air alert was announced due to the activity of enemy tactical Su-34/35 aircraft near the launch lines. These aircraft carry Kh-59 air missiles.

The danger was announced for two regions — Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia.

At 2:19 p.m., a loud explosion rang out in Dnipro. The townspeople heard him right during the air alert.

After the explosion, a column of smoke rose into the sky.

The "East" Air Command confirmed the shooting down of enemy missiles of the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy named the necessary number of Patriot systems for the complete protection of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, at the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which is being held in Berlin, noted that Ukrainians have proven that they can " knock out the occupier" from Ukrainian land and achieve the necessary victories.

We won the Black Sea for Ukraine. And they proved that thanks to modern air defence systems, we can destroy any Russian missiles and drones, — said the President of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy emphasised that Russia should be deprived of the opportunity to terrorise Ukraine. According to him, without this, "Putin will have no real interest in seeking an honest peace, and his illusion that Ukraine can be erased by destroying everything with bombs and missiles will remain unchanged."