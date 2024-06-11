Air defence shot down two Russian missiles in Dnipropetrovsk region
Air defence shot down two Russian missiles in Dnipropetrovsk region

AFU Air command East
air defence
The "East" Air Command reported shooting down two enemy missiles over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

  • The shooting down of enemy missiles of the Russian Federation was confirmed by the "East" Air Command.
  • An effective air defence system is important to guarantee the security and protection of the country from possible threats.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for strengthening Ukraine's defence with modern air defence systems, particularly Patriot systems.
  • Ukraine has proven its ability to defend its territory and repel enemy attacks.

Air defence forces shot down Russian Kh-59 air missiles in the Dnipro district

On June 11, an air alert was announced due to the activity of enemy tactical Su-34/35 aircraft near the launch lines. These aircraft carry Kh-59 air missiles.

The danger was announced for two regions — Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia.

At 2:19 p.m., a loud explosion rang out in Dnipro. The townspeople heard him right during the air alert.

After the explosion, a column of smoke rose into the sky.

The "East" Air Command confirmed the shooting down of enemy missiles of the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy named the necessary number of Patriot systems for the complete protection of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, at the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which is being held in Berlin, noted that Ukrainians have proven that they can " knock out the occupier" from Ukrainian land and achieve the necessary victories.

We won the Black Sea for Ukraine. And they proved that thanks to modern air defence systems, we can destroy any Russian missiles and drones, — said the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy emphasised that Russia should be deprived of the opportunity to terrorise Ukraine. According to him, without this, "Putin will have no real interest in seeking an honest peace, and his illusion that Ukraine can be erased by destroying everything with bombs and missiles will remain unchanged."

