Air defence shot down two Russian missiles in Dnipropetrovsk region

The "East" Air Command reported shooting down two enemy missiles over the Dnipropetrovsk region.
- The shooting down of enemy missiles of the Russian Federation was confirmed by the "East" Air Command.
- An effective air defence system is important to guarantee the security and protection of the country from possible threats.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for strengthening Ukraine's defence with modern air defence systems, particularly Patriot systems.
- Ukraine has proven its ability to defend its territory and repel enemy attacks.
Air defence forces shot down Russian Kh-59 air missiles in the Dnipro district
On June 11, an air alert was announced due to the activity of enemy tactical Su-34/35 aircraft near the launch lines. These aircraft carry Kh-59 air missiles.
The danger was announced for two regions — Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia.
At 2:19 p.m., a loud explosion rang out in Dnipro. The townspeople heard him right during the air alert.
After the explosion, a column of smoke rose into the sky.
The "East" Air Command confirmed the shooting down of enemy missiles of the Russian Federation.
Zelenskyy named the necessary number of Patriot systems for the complete protection of Ukraine
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, at the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which is being held in Berlin, noted that Ukrainians have proven that they can " knock out the occupier" from Ukrainian land and achieve the necessary victories.
Zelenskyy emphasised that Russia should be deprived of the opportunity to terrorise Ukraine. According to him, without this, "Putin will have no real interest in seeking an honest peace, and his illusion that Ukraine can be erased by destroying everything with bombs and missiles will remain unchanged."
