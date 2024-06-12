Estonia supports Ukraine with short-range air defence

Estonia will support Ukraine's short-range air defense in the new military aid package, which was announced on June 11.
Points of attention
- Estonia's new military aid package includes short-range air defence systems and Mistral-type missiles for Ukraine.
- Estonia's Minister of Defence emphasised the need to ensure Ukraine's air defence in the face of Russian aggression.
- In addition, Estonia previously transferred various military equipment to Ukraine, including anti-tank missile systems and boats for protecting sea lanes.
- Such steps are aimed at increasing Ukraine's defence capabilities and stabilising the situation in the region.
- The boats handed over to Ukraine are built to work in extreme conditions and are equipped with large-calibre machine guns and a combat station.
Estonia will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package
Estonia provides Ukraine with short-range anti-aircraft missile systems and Mistral-type missiles as military aid.
The Ministry of Defence of Estonia reported this.
The exact number is not disclosed for security reasons.
Previously, Estonia transferred to Ukraine, for example, missiles of the Javelin anti-tank missile system, howitzers, artillery, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, means of communication, field hospitals (including in cooperation with Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Iceland), medical supplies, personal protective equipment (helmets, etc.) and packets of dry rations.
Ukraine received boats from Estonia
Estonia, in coordination with Denmark, transferred two patrol boats to Ukraine to protect sea routes in the Black Sea.
The department does not name the boats' models but attached a photo of the EML Roland patrol boat to its message. The Estonian Navy still has a similar boat, the EML Risto.
Both were put into service in 2020. They were built by Baltic Workboats (BWB). These boats are designed to work in extreme weather conditions and are quite maneuverable. They are armed with two large-caliber 12.7 mm machine guns and a remote-controlled FN Sea deFNder combat station (12.7 mm).
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-