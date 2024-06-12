Estonia supports Ukraine with short-range air defence
Category
World
Publication date

Estonia supports Ukraine with short-range air defence

Ministry of Defence Republic of Estonia
Mistral
Читати українською

Estonia will support Ukraine's short-range air defense in the new military aid package, which was announced on June 11.

Points of attention

  • Estonia's new military aid package includes short-range air defence systems and Mistral-type missiles for Ukraine.
  • Estonia's Minister of Defence emphasised the need to ensure Ukraine's air defence in the face of Russian aggression.
  • In addition, Estonia previously transferred various military equipment to Ukraine, including anti-tank missile systems and boats for protecting sea lanes.
  • Such steps are aimed at increasing Ukraine's defence capabilities and stabilising the situation in the region.
  • The boats handed over to Ukraine are built to work in extreme conditions and are equipped with large-calibre machine guns and a combat station.

Estonia will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package

Estonia provides Ukraine with short-range anti-aircraft missile systems and Mistral-type missiles as military aid.

The Ministry of Defence of Estonia reported this.

Ukraine urgently needs air defence to repel Russia's continued brutal attack, and it is also in Estonia's direct security interest to contribute to this together with its allies. We put together the aid package so that Ukraine would benefit from it to the maximum without harming the combat readiness of the Estonian Defence Forces, and we could restore the necessary supplies as soon as possible.

Hanno Pevkur

Hanno Pevkur

Minister of Defense of Estonia

The exact number is not disclosed for security reasons.

Previously, Estonia transferred to Ukraine, for example, missiles of the Javelin anti-tank missile system, howitzers, artillery, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, means of communication, field hospitals (including in cooperation with Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Iceland), medical supplies, personal protective equipment (helmets, etc.) and packets of dry rations.

Ukraine received boats from Estonia

Estonia, in coordination with Denmark, transferred two patrol boats to Ukraine to protect sea routes in the Black Sea.

As reported by the Ministry of Defence of Estonia, the boats will help Ukraine secure vital sea routes and protect its waters from Russian aggression.

The department does not name the boats' models but attached a photo of the EML Roland patrol boat to its message. The Estonian Navy still has a similar boat, the EML Risto.

Both were put into service in 2020. They were built by Baltic Workboats (BWB). These boats are designed to work in extreme weather conditions and are quite maneuverable. They are armed with two large-caliber 12.7 mm machine guns and a remote-controlled FN Sea deFNder combat station (12.7 mm).

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Estonia plans to purchase 18 Caesar self-propelled howitzers and build a new warship
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Estonia transfers two patrol boats to Ukraine
Government of Estonia
patrol boat
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Western insufficient support of Ukraine is caused by fear of Putin and his reaction, Estonian PM says
Kaja Kallas

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?