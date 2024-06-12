Estonia supports Ukraine with short-range air defence

Estonia will support Ukraine's short-range air defense in the new military aid package, which was announced on June 11.

Estonia will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package

Estonia provides Ukraine with short-range anti-aircraft missile systems and Mistral-type missiles as military aid.

The Ministry of Defence of Estonia reported this.

Ukraine urgently needs air defence to repel Russia's continued brutal attack, and it is also in Estonia's direct security interest to contribute to this together with its allies. We put together the aid package so that Ukraine would benefit from it to the maximum without harming the combat readiness of the Estonian Defence Forces, and we could restore the necessary supplies as soon as possible. Hanno Pevkur Minister of Defense of Estonia

The exact number is not disclosed for security reasons.

Previously, Estonia transferred to Ukraine, for example, missiles of the Javelin anti-tank missile system, howitzers, artillery, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, means of communication, field hospitals (including in cooperation with Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Iceland), medical supplies, personal protective equipment (helmets, etc.) and packets of dry rations.

Ukraine received boats from Estonia

Estonia, in coordination with Denmark, transferred two patrol boats to Ukraine to protect sea routes in the Black Sea.

As reported by the Ministry of Defence of Estonia, the boats will help Ukraine secure vital sea routes and protect its waters from Russian aggression. Share

The department does not name the boats' models but attached a photo of the EML Roland patrol boat to its message. The Estonian Navy still has a similar boat, the EML Risto.