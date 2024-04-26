Estonia transfers two patrol boats to Ukraine
Estonia transfers two patrol boats to Ukraine

Government of Estonia
patrol boat
Estonia, in coordination with Denmark, transferred two patrol boats to Ukraine for the protection of sea routes in the Black Sea.

Ukraine received boats from Estonia

The Ministry of Defence of Estonia reported that the boats will help Ukraine secure vital sea routes and protect its waters from Russian aggression.

The department does not name the model of the boats but attached a photo of the EML Roland patrol boat to its message. The Estonian Navy still has a similar boat, EML Risto.

Both were put into service in 2020. They were built by Baltic Workboats (BWB). These boats are designed to work in extreme weather conditions and are quite maneuverable. They are armed with two large-caliber 12.7 mm machine guns and a remote-controlled FN Sea deFNder combat station (12.7 mm).

Aid to Ukraine from Estonia

Estonia provided Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missile systems, howitzers, artillery ammunition, anti-tank mines and grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, communication equipment, medical supplies, personal protective equipment (helmets, etc.) and dry rations.

In addition, Estonia not only provides weapons to Ukraine, but also cooperates with other countries to increase this assistance. Thus, field hospitals were handed over in cooperation with Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Iceland.

On March 20, Estonia announced a new military aid package worth 20 million euros. It included recoilless guns, explosives, various types of artillery ammunition, gas masks and sniper equipment.

