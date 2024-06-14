Air Force shot down 7 Russian cruise missiles, 17 Shaheds during Russian overnight attack

On the night of June 14, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine with various types of missiles and Shahed drones. The Air Force eliminated the vast majority of enemy targets.

The Air Force repulsed the Russian attack on Ukraine

That night, the Russian Federation struck Ukraine with the use of more than 30 means of air attack. The forces and means of air defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 24 of them, including all enemy kamikaze drones and seven missiles.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, Air Force commander, reported it.

It is noted that, in general, the occupiers launched over Ukraine for air attack:

10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area — Saratov Region in the Russian Federation),

3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from the occupied Crimea and the Russian Krasnodar Territory),

1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile (from the airspace of the Tambov region),

17 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type (from Yeysk).

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment of the Defence Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack. Mykola Oleschuk Air Force Commander

According to the general, 24 enemy targets — 7 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 17 Shahed drones — were shot down over the territories of 7 regions, namely:

Khmelnytskyi,

Kharkiv,

Mykolaiv,

Odesa,

Zaporozhzhia,

Dnipropetrovsk.

Combined air attack of the Russian Federation on June 14: what is known

On the evening of June 13, an air alert was declared in several regions of Ukraine due to the Shahed-type kamikaze drones launched by the Russian invaders for another attack.

In addition, on the night of June 14, the Air Force reported the takeoff of Russian Tu-22M3 and Tu-95 MS strategic bombers on the territory of the aggressor country. Later, a large-scale air alert was declared in Ukraine after the launch of cruise missiles from Russian aircraft.

Explosions on the night of May 14 were reported in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and the Khmelnytskyi region. In the latter, the enemy attacked the city of Starokostianyniv.

Poland and allied countries raised military aircraft in the air that night due to the attack of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

On the morning of June 14, Ukraine again declared an air alert throughout the country. The explosion was heard in Kyiv, and new explosions in the Khmelnytskyi region also became known.