Ukrainian Air Force shot down 2 Russian Iskanders, two kamikaze drones overnight

On June 4, the occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with two Iskander-K cruise missiles and attacked the country north with four drones.

Air defence forces announced the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force noted that both missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In addition, close to midnight, the enemy used four unmanned aerial vehicles (type to be established) in the northern direction. Two were destroyed by units of mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces in Chernihiv region, two more ceased to exist independently."

It is reported that "Iskanders" were launched by the occupiers from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

What is known about Russian attack on Ukraine on June 4

On June 4, the air defence forces shot down two enemy missiles. But as a result of the fall of debris, many people were injured, including children.

Among the victims:

1-month-old boy. He is currently in a satisfactory condition and will be treated on an outpatient basis;

A 17-year-old boy who was hospitalised in a moderate condition;

68-year-old man;

32-year-old woman;

36-year-old woman;

56-year-old woman;

A 37-year-old man was hospitalised.

One of the victims was hospitalised. Currently, her condition is assessed as moderate.