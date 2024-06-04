Ukrainian Air Force shot down 2 Russian Iskanders, two kamikaze drones overnight
Ukrainian Air Force shot down 2 Russian Iskanders, two kamikaze drones overnight

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defence
On June 4, the occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with two Iskander-K cruise missiles and attacked the country north with four drones.

Points of attention

  • During the Russian attack on Ukraine on June 4, the Armed Forces shot down two Iskanders and two kamikaze drones.
  • Missiles and drones were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force in the Dnipropetrovsk region and the Chernihiv region.
  • Children and adults were among the victims of the attack; dozens of cars and buildings were damaged.
  • It is known that "Iskanders" were launched by the occupiers from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Air defence forces announced the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force noted that both missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In addition, close to midnight, the enemy used four unmanned aerial vehicles (type to be established) in the northern direction. Two were destroyed by units of mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces in Chernihiv region, two more ceased to exist independently."

It is reported that "Iskanders" were launched by the occupiers from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

What is known about Russian attack on Ukraine on June 4

On June 4, the air defence forces shot down two enemy missiles. But as a result of the fall of debris, many people were injured, including children.

Among the victims:

  • 1-month-old boy. He is currently in a satisfactory condition and will be treated on an outpatient basis;

  • A 17-year-old boy who was hospitalised in a moderate condition;

  • 68-year-old man;

  • 32-year-old woman;

  • 36-year-old woman;

  • 56-year-old woman;

  • A 37-year-old man was hospitalised.

One of the victims was hospitalised. Currently, her condition is assessed as moderate.

Dozens of cars were also damaged as a result of the strikes, windows were broken in private houses, high-rise buildings and hospitals.

