Air defence forces shot down 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

On the night of May 2, the Russian invaders staged another air attack on the territory of Ukraine, using missiles and kamikaze drones for strikes. The Air Defence forces shot down 25 enemy kamikaze drones.

What is known about the results of the air defence system

It is noted that, in general, the occupiers launched across Ukraine this night:

cruise missile "Iskander-K" — from the occupied Crimea in the direction of the Kharkiv region,

S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile — from the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast,

25 "Shakheds" — from Cape Chauda (occupied Crimea), Yeysk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk districts in the Russian Federation.

Later, the Air Force provided updated information. The number of shot-down enemy combat drones rose to 25.

Repelling an air attack

The general said that fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, EW forces and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled this airstrike.

Oleschuk specified that the attack drones destroyed the enemy on the territory of 8 regions.

During the night, defenders of the sky shot down 24 "Shaheds" in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia regions, reported the Air Force Commander. Share

Night air attack on June 2

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian Army again launched Shahed-type kamikaze drones over the territory of Ukraine that night. An air alert was declared in several regions.

In addition, explosions were reported in the Dnipro region. During the night, the command of the Air Force was also informed about the threat of enemy missile strikes using ballistics.

During yesterday's massive air attack, the Russian invaders used a total of 100 missiles and drones to attack Ukraine. The Ukrainian air defence shot down over 80 enemy targets.