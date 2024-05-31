Ukraine destroy 4 Russian drones and one missile overnight
Ukraine
Ukraine destroy 4 Russian drones and one missile overnight

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defence
On the night of 31 May, the Russian occupiers attacked peaceful towns and villages in Ukraine - the enemy again used missiles and attack UAVs.

Air defence forces announced results of their work during night of May 31

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of May 31, 2024, the enemy launched a new attack on Kharkiv with five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region, Russia.

In addition, it is emphasised that the Russians tried to hit the Ukrainian capital with an “Iskander-K" cruise missile from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Four strike UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type were also launched from the Yeysk region, which is located in the aggressor country.

Thanks to the successful combat work of anti-aircraft missile units and the calculations of mobile fire groups, four "Shaheds" were eliminated within Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as an "Iskander-K" cruise missile in the Kyiv region.

Thanks for the combat work! Together to victory!

Mykola Oleshchuk

Mykola Oleshchuk

Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General

What is known about situation in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes

During the night, the Russians launched several rocket attacks at different locations, as a result of which three people died and 25 were injured.

A five-story residential building was attacked by the enemy. The 3rd to 5th floors are partially destroyed. A fire broke out. 2 people died. 25 people were injured, including two children, a boy and a girl, 12 years old. As a result of repeated shelling at 00:15, a fire truck and an ambulance were damaged, Kharkiv regional military administration reports.

In addition, it is emphasised that a man born in 1959 died as a result of a rocket hitting the ground on the territory of a civilian enterprise.

Photo: open sources

The Russian invaders also hit a three-story administrative building.

