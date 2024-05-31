Ukraine destroy 4 Russian drones and one missile overnight

On the night of 31 May, the Russian occupiers attacked peaceful towns and villages in Ukraine - the enemy again used missiles and attack UAVs.
According to the press service of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of May 31, 2024, the enemy launched a new attack on Kharkiv with five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region, Russia.
In addition, it is emphasised that the Russians tried to hit the Ukrainian capital with an “Iskander-K" cruise missile from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
Four strike UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type were also launched from the Yeysk region, which is located in the aggressor country.
Thanks to the successful combat work of anti-aircraft missile units and the calculations of mobile fire groups, four "Shaheds" were eliminated within Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as an "Iskander-K" cruise missile in the Kyiv region.
What is known about situation in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes
During the night, the Russians launched several rocket attacks at different locations, as a result of which three people died and 25 were injured.
In addition, it is emphasised that a man born in 1959 died as a result of a rocket hitting the ground on the territory of a civilian enterprise.
The Russian invaders also hit a three-story administrative building.
