Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was frightened by the decision of certain allies of Kyiv, who allowed the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation with Western weapons. He again began to scare the international community with a "global conflict."

Putin spoke again about the world war

Western journalists noted that the lack of significant successes of the Russian army in Ukraine does not prevent the dictator from constantly talking about the threat of a much wider global conflict.

These statements began to be heard more and more often after Ukraine's partners began to allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strike deep into Russia using Western weapons.

It is important to understand that this position is supported by some NATO members, but not by the United States.

Recent events scared the illegitimate Russian president. The latter told reporters in Tashkent that continued escalation could lead to serious consequences.

If these serious consequences occur in Europe, what will the United States do, given our strategic arms parity? Is it difficult to say whether they want a global conflict? Vladimir Putin Russian dictator

Putin is trying to intimidate Macron

As the Russian dictator began to assert, strikes by the Armed Forces against Russia using long-range weapons will require Western satellite, intelligence and military assistance.

And this means, Putin added, that the West will be directly involved in the war.

Moreover, the illegitimate chief of the Kremlin said that the introduction of French troops into Ukraine, which the country's president, Emmanuel Macron, had previously talked about, would push the world into a global conflict.

According to Putin, referring to NATO members in Europe, he said that small countries "should realise what they are playing with", because they have a small territory and a very dense population.