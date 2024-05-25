A lot of data about Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo has become publicly available

As it turned out, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation accidentally revealed all the secrets of Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryevo (Object 53). What is important to understand is that this is the place where he lives and holds meetings of the Security Council. This happened, as noted, "due to complete idiocy".

The first details of the high-profile scandal in the aggressor country of the Russian Federation were shared by the opposition Russian Telegram channel of the Cheka-OGPU.

As it turned out, a group of the Federal Protective Service (FPS) employees and businessmen were convicted for embezzling the money allocated for the reconstruction of this residence.

Despite the fact that most of the case materials were classified, especially the part that describes in detail the "innards" of the dictator's residence, a lot of important information was publicly available.

It is important to understand that this happened after the Investigative Committee of Russia and FPS decided to also file a civil lawsuit against the defendants.

And a surprise... Documents from a criminal case with a description of the very "innards" of Novo-Ogaryevo, their specification, secrets, etc., appeared without any vultures in the civil case. Now the materials are in the Moscow Court and even from the court's website you can download part of the materials. The rest is available in the court itself, the VCHK-OGPU notes.

The most interesting point is that Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryevo is considered one of the most classified facilities in the Russian Federation.

What became known about Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryevo

It is no secret that the Security Council meetings are held there, and the bunker of the illegitimate head of the Kremlin may also be located there.

In the merged documents, it is said that there are four doctors and 111 security guards on duty in the premises, so to speak, for personnel.

In addition, it is indicated that the guards are on duty in four 2-hour shifts. A shooting range with a shooting gallery, 50 m long, and a room for cleaning weapons is equipped for guards from the FPS right on the territory where Putin lives.