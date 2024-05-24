Orban unexpectedly ridiculed Putin and Russian army — video

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ironically noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is unlikely to decide to start a war against NATO, since he was unable to achieve success even in Ukraine.
Orban considers the Russian army "not strong enough"
According to the Hungarian politician, who is known for his pro-Russian position, the Russian army has already demonstrated its limits in Ukraine and proved to be not strong enough for the quick victory it was hoping for.
Putin's henchman suddenly mused that the military potential of the Russian Federation cannot in any way match the resources and capabilities of the Alliance, so the bloc should not worry about a possible invasion by an aggressor country.
Orban believes that the West wants to be drawn into the Russian war against Ukraine
According to the pro-Russian politician, he considers the warnings of various politicians about a potential Russian attack on NATO members as a prelude to deeper involvement of the West in the war in Ukraine.
Despite this, Putin's henchman added that he supports the strengthening of the Hungarian army, because there may come a time when Budapest will also have to defend itself.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-