Orban unexpectedly ridiculed Putin and Russian army — video
Orban unexpectedly ridiculed Putin and Russian army — video

Viktor Orban
Source:  Reuters

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ironically noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is unlikely to decide to start a war against NATO, since he was unable to achieve success even in Ukraine.

Orban considers the Russian army "not strong enough"

According to the Hungarian politician, who is known for his pro-Russian position, the Russian army has already demonstrated its limits in Ukraine and proved to be not strong enough for the quick victory it was hoping for.

If the Russians were strong enough to defeat the Ukrainians in one fell swoop, they would have done it already.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

Putin's henchman suddenly mused that the military potential of the Russian Federation cannot in any way match the resources and capabilities of the Alliance, so the bloc should not worry about a possible invasion by an aggressor country.

I do not consider it logical that Russia, which cannot even defeat Ukraine, will suddenly come and swallow the entire Western world. The chances of this are extremely small,” the Hungarian leader voiced his forecast.

Orban believes that the West wants to be drawn into the Russian war against Ukraine

According to the pro-Russian politician, he considers the warnings of various politicians about a potential Russian attack on NATO members as a prelude to deeper involvement of the West in the war in Ukraine.

What is happening today in Brussels and Washington, perhaps now more in Brussels than in Washington, is a kind of preparation for a possible direct military conflict, we can safely call it: preparation for Europe's entry into the war, Orban said.

Despite this, Putin's henchman added that he supports the strengthening of the Hungarian army, because there may come a time when Budapest will also have to defend itself.

We need an army, soldiers, training, and the ability to defend ourselves. The Hungarian army is not yet strong enough for this, but we are on the way to strengthening it.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

