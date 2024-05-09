Orban's henchman criticises Russian dictator Putin, standing up for Ukraine

A leading member of Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán's party, Zsolt Németh, has openly admitted that he thinks about Russia invading Ukraine, dictator Vladimir Putin and NATO.

Hungarian top politician spoke about the Russo-Ukrainian war

It is worth paying attention to the fact that Zsolt Németh is the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Hungarian Parliament and a founding member of Fidesz.

In the past, he has never contradicted Viktor Orbán's position so directly.

As for the last 25 years, if we were not a member of NATO now, it would probably not be Ukraine that would defend itself from Russia's attack, but us, the politician shared his opinion.

He also criticized Putin and his propagandists, who continue to spread the false narrative that NATO is not an anti-Russian organisation.

Zholt Nemet reminded everyone that the Alliance had never planned to invade Russia and had no intention of doing so.

The reason why Russia cannot limit Hungary's sovereignty by military means is precisely that we are a member of NATO, he explained.

Zsolt Németh warned about Putin's plans for Hungary

According to the politician, the Kremlin wants to undermine Hungary's sovereignty.

It is not about an invasion but rather about trying to dictate its rules to official Budapest.

Zsolt Németh draws attention to the fact that the constant repetition of the opinion that the Russian-Ukrainian war started because of NATO is highly harmful.