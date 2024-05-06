Hungary will not extradite Ukrainian military-age men, deputy PM says

The Hungarian authorities are not going to hand over Ukrainian male refugees of conscription age to Kyiv.

Hungary again refuses to help Ukraine

The Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary, Zsolt Semjén, made a loud statement on this occasion.

He began to assure that "every refugee" from Ukraine is "completely safe and receives all the help" we provide.

Hungary will not extradite refugees to Ukraine. We do not investigate whether a person is liable, according to the Ukrainians, for military service or not. Out of basic humanity, we will not allow them to be sent to their deaths. Zsolt Semjén Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary

According to him, for Zakarpattia Hungarians, this is a "natural national duty" of Budapest. It is a humanitarian and legal gesture for Ukrainian citizens since no one whose life will be in danger is subject to extradition.

The Ukrainians want them to be handed over to be sent to the war, to the front line, where people are being killed. For that reason, those who fled to us from Ukraine are all safe, and we will not extradite them, added the Hungarian politician. Share

Will they return Ukrainian men from abroad?

On April 23, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine decided to temporarily suspend the provision of services in Ukrainian diplomatic institutions to men whose age is subject to a bill on mobilisation.

According to Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Kyiv will not forcefully return men of military age from abroad.