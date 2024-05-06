Hungary will not extradite Ukrainian military-age men, deputy PM says

The Hungarian authorities are not going to hand over Ukrainian male refugees of conscription age to Kyiv.
Hungary again refuses to help Ukraine
The Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary, Zsolt Semjén, made a loud statement on this occasion.
He began to assure that "every refugee" from Ukraine is "completely safe and receives all the help" we provide.
According to him, for Zakarpattia Hungarians, this is a "natural national duty" of Budapest. It is a humanitarian and legal gesture for Ukrainian citizens since no one whose life will be in danger is subject to extradition.
Will they return Ukrainian men from abroad?
On April 23, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine decided to temporarily suspend the provision of services in Ukrainian diplomatic institutions to men whose age is subject to a bill on mobilisation.
According to Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Kyiv will not forcefully return men of military age from abroad.
