Lithuania considers helping Ukraine get military-age men back
Lithuania
Source:  Delphi

Lithuania can help Ukraine in returning men of military age. However, first we will have to wait and see how this procedure will be carried out in Poland.

What is known about Lithuania's decision to return Ukrainian military-age men home

Lithuanian defence minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas admitted that Vilnius needs to think about how to help Ukraine return men of military age who left the country. At the same time, the minister added that Lithuania is not yet considering specific measures and is monitoring what decisions Poland will make on this issue.

The direction is correct. In what measures it will turn into, probably, it is still difficult to say. Apparently, it will be necessary to talk specifically about it, - said Kaschyunas.

He emphasised that no one will collect and take Ukrainian men to Ukraine.

But (these persons can be limited) regarding social benefits, work permits, and documents — these are options, as I hear from the Polish side. So let's wait and see what choice they will offer. Maybe it will also be suitable for Lithuania, said the minister.

Why should Ukrainian men be returned to Ukraine?

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduced a ban on sending foreign passports and passports of Ukrainian citizens abroad.

Male Ukrainian citizens between the ages of 18 and 60 will no longer be able to obtain a foreign passport while outside the country.

At the same time, since April 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has also limited consular services to men aged 18-60 who are abroad. The new bill on mobilisation, which will enter into force on May 18, 2024, explains this.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that this is a temporary step. They promise to resume the provision of services after the bill comes into force but consider its requirements.

