Attempted assassination of Fico: Orban worried about Fico's health due to assassination attempt

According to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, even if Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico recovers, he will be out of work for several months at a critical time before the European Parliament elections.

Orban worried about Fico

On 17 May, Viktor Orban said that his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico was ‘between life and death’ after an assassination attempt.

This is reported by Reuters.

We are praying for the Prime Minister (Robert Fico - ed.) and we are rooting for Slovakia. We wish him a speedy recovery and return to work. Robert Fico is between life and death. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

According to Orban, even if Fico recovers, he will be out of work for several months at a critical time ahead of the European Parliament elections. The Hungarian politician noted that the elections to the European Parliament together with the presidential elections in the USA "can determine the course of war and peace in Europe."

In this situation, we would really need Robert Fico and a peace-minded Slovakia. Share

Attempted assassination of Fico: what is known

On May 15, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, was hospitalised in serious condition due to gunshot wounds. The event took place after a government meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the perpetrator of the attack fired five shots at Fico. Slovak police charged 71-year-old Yura K.

The hospital where the Slovak prime minister is staying after receiving injuries said that Fico's condition was "stabilised, but remains very serious."

The head of the Ministry of Defence of Slovakia, Robert Kalinak, made a separate statement on this matter.