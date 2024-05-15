A famous Slovak writer made assassination attempt on PM Fico, media reports

According to the Slovak mass media, the famous Slovak writer Juraj Cintula shot at the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico.

Chintula planned to kill Robert Fico

The private TV channel Joj and the Dennik N portal wrote that the shooting was carried out by a 71-year-old man from the city of Levice in the west of the country.

The shooter, who was born in 1953, fired from a short-barreled rifle that he legally had. Officially, law enforcement agencies of Slovakia have not yet revealed the identity of the shooter, who, as is known, has already been detained, the journalists write.

However, later information appeared that the attacker was the well-known Slovak writer Juraj Chintula.

In addition, it is indicated that he is an activist of the liberal party "Progressive Slovakia" and has a registered weapon.

The authorities and police of Slovakia have not yet officially confirmed these data.

What is known about Fico's condition after the assassination attempt

On the evening of May 15, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot after an off-site government meeting — he was immediately taken to the hospital with several injuries.

According to eyewitnesses who were at the scene, the politician approached the people who greeted him, and that's when several shots rang out.

After that, Fico fell to the ground.

He was immediately transported by helicopter to Bansk Bystrica because the road to Bratislava would take too long due to the urgent need for intervention.

The next few hours will decide everything, the politician's team informed.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already reacted to reports of an assassination attempt on the prime minister of Slovakia.

He emphasised that Ukraine "strongly condemn this act of violence against our neighbouring partner state's head of government".