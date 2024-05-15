Slovak PM Fico gets injured in shooting

On May 15, the prime minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, was injured as a result of a shooting by an unknown person.

Fico got injured in a shooting

According to the Associated Press, the attacker was detained, and the prime minister of Slovakia was already taken to the hospital with injuries.

Other media reported that the incident occurred during an off-site government meeting.

A video of a meeting of the Slovak government was published on Robert Fico's Facebook page, but there is no moment of the attempt in it.

According to the latest data, Fico got injured in limbs, chest and stomach. Eyewitnesses claim that up to 4-5 shots were fired.

According to the Slovak weekly PLUS 7 DAYS, someone from the crowd shouted, "Robo, come here", after which the shooting began.

The politician's condition is assessed as very serious.

The network has already published the moment of the arrest of the attacker of the prime minister of Slovakia.

The news is updated...