In the second round of the presidential elections in Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, who is an ally of pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico, won.

Who wins the elections in Slovakia

The Slovak Statistics Office reports that Pellegrini won 53.12% of the vote, and the pro-European candidate Ivan Korchok — 46.87%.

As you know, the president in Slovakia is elected by universal suffrage once every 5 years. About 4.4 million voters took part in the elections.

On March 23, the first round of elections took place, where nine candidates took part, but none of them won an absolute majority.

In the first round, the former head of the Slovak Foreign Ministry, Ivan Korchok, won 42.51% of the vote, while Pellegrini received the support of 37.02% of voters.

Peter Pellegrini and Ivan Korchok: what is known

Peter Pellegrini is the leader of the left-wing "Voice" party, in 2014-2016 he was the head of the Parliament of Slovakia, from 2016 to 2018 he was Deputy Prime Minister Robert Fico for investments and information.

From 2018 to March 20, 2020 — Prime Minister of Slovakia. The politician shares Fico's position on the standardization of relations with Russia. Considers sanctions against the Russian Federation mostly ineffective.

Opposes Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Ivan Korchok is the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Supports a tough approach to the Russian Federation and the provision of all aid to Ukraine, including military aid.