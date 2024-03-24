Slovak presidential election. In the first round, pro-Western Korchuk won

The first round of presidential elections took place in Slovakia the day before. Ivan Korchok, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, and a pro-Western candidate, won in it.

How the first round of the Slovak presidential elections went

According to previous polls, 36% of voters were ready to support Korchok, while 37% of his main competitor Peter Pellegrini.

However, Korchok unexpectedly broke through after the results of the first round, receiving 42.51% of the votes, while Pellegrini received 37.02%. The rest of the candidates won less than 15% of the vote.

Photo — volbysr.sk

The winner will be determined by a second round of national voting, which is expected to take place on April 6.

What is known about Ivan Korchok and his position on Ukraine

Ivan Korchok has the support of the parliamentary opposition in Slovakia and is considered a strong supporter of Ukraine.

He promises to become a counterweight to the nationalist government of Prime Minister Robert Fizo, who opposes military aid to Ukraine and is a supporter of negotiations with Russia.

Pellegrini is a coalition partner of Roberta Fizo. He is the leader of the "Voice" party. If he wins the elections, there is a high probability that Holos will merge with Fizo's Smer-SD party, which will allow Fizo to consolidate power in his hands. In this case, the prime minister will have full control over the parliamentary majority.