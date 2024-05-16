Slovak PM Fico stable but serious condition after shooting, doctors say

The press service of the hospital, where the operation was performed after the assassination of the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, officially confirmed that his condition has been stabilized, but he is still serious.

The life of the prime minister of Slovakia was saved

According to Miriam Lapunikova, the director of the hospital in Banska Bystrica, the operation took up to five hours.

The patient's condition is stabilised, but very serious, she said. Share

The head of the Ministry of Defence of Slovakia, Robert Kaliniak, made a separate statement on this matter.

He officially confirmed that doctors are currently working on further improvement of Robert Fico's condition.

As the minister noted, more information will be announced in the next few hours.

It is also worth noting that an emergency meeting of the Security Council and a government meeting was convened in Bratislava at 11:00 a.m. in connection with the assassination attempt on the prime minister.

Attempt on Fico. What is currently known

In the evening of May 15, an unknown man tried to shoot the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, after an away meeting of the government - the politician was wounded several times.

According to eyewitnesses, Fico approached the people who greeted him, and that's when several shots rang out. After that, Fico fell to the ground.

He was immediately transported by helicopter to Banska Bystrica, because the road to Bratislava would take too long due to the need for urgent intervention.

Later it became known that the famous writer Juraj Cintula shot at the prime minister of Slovakia.

According to preliminary data, the attacker could previously be associated with the pro-Russian paramilitary group Slovenský Branci.