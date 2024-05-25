British intelligence has concluded that illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to remove from his entourage all those who prevent him from waging war against Ukraine.
Heads will continue to fly in the Ministry of Defence of Russia
The Ministry of Defence of Great Britain drew attention to how serious the problem of corruption in the structures of the Russian defence department is.
This means that Putin will continue to arrest all officials who are involved in the embezzlement of funds for the war against Ukraine.
British intelligence recalled the latest case in a series of arrests by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation. We are talking about the case when on May 23 the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Vadym Shamarin, was detained on suspicion of bribery.
According to the intelligence officers, the recently detained Shamarin was the head of the communications directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence since 2021, and one of his predecessors in this position, Khalil Arslanov, was also prosecuted for corruption.
Corruption is deeply rooted in the Russian Ministry of Defence, and there is a high probability of new arrests, the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain predicts.
Who pushed Putin to reshuffle
As The Independent journalists managed to find out, the decision of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, was significantly influenced by the deputy director of the FSB Sergey Korolev.
In addition, it is indicated that he is involved in the preparation of assassination attempts on the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications Kyrylo Budanov.
Western intelligence has told the media that Serhey Korolev is a well-known Chekist who is rapidly strengthening his position in the Russian political arena.
It was Sergey Korolev who pushed Putin to this.
