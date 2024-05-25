NBC News has learnt from its insiders that North Korea may launch its most provocative military action in a decade on the eve of the US presidential election.
Putin may try to disrupt the US elections
Illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin is pushing Kim Jong-un to do the provocation.
Official Washington is concerned about the strengthening of the military alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang, because it can significantly expand the nuclear potential of the DPRK, as well as increase tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.
What is important to understand is that US intelligence agencies have repeatedly accused the Kremlin of meddling in the 2016 election to help elect Trump.
Joe Biden's team has always had a tense relationship with Russia, which completely collapsed after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Putin is going to visit the DPRK again
According to journalists, the Russian dictator will soon visit North Korea to meet with Kim.
US intelligence has learned that they intend to sign an agreement to expand the transfer of military technology to Pyongyang.
In addition, it recently emerged that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation may help North Korea take the final steps necessary to launch its first submarine capable of launching a nuclear missile.
