NBC News has learnt from its insiders that North Korea may launch its most provocative military action in a decade on the eve of the US presidential election.

Putin may try to disrupt the US elections

Illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin is pushing Kim Jong-un to do the provocation.

Official Washington is concerned about the strengthening of the military alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang, because it can significantly expand the nuclear potential of the DPRK, as well as increase tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

We have no doubt that North Korea will provoke this year. The only question is how escalating it will be,” an anonymous source in the US intelligence told reporters. Share

What is important to understand is that US intelligence agencies have repeatedly accused the Kremlin of meddling in the 2016 election to help elect Trump.

Joe Biden's team has always had a tense relationship with Russia, which completely collapsed after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Putin is going to visit the DPRK again

According to journalists, the Russian dictator will soon visit North Korea to meet with Kim.

US intelligence has learned that they intend to sign an agreement to expand the transfer of military technology to Pyongyang.

Putin is giving North Korea nuclear submarine and ballistic missile technology in exchange for Pyongyang sending Russia large quantities of ammunition for its war in Ukraine, senior US officials said. North Korea supplies Russia with more weapons than Europe supplies Ukraine, including millions of artillery shells,” the publication writes. Share

In addition, it recently emerged that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation may help North Korea take the final steps necessary to launch its first submarine capable of launching a nuclear missile.