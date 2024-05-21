Russia's illegitimate president, Vladimir Putin, wanted his troops to come within artillery range of Kharkiv during his latest offensive, The Economist reports.

Russian army intended to reach Kharkiv

The Economist claims to have obtained the Kremlin's “war plans”. As it turned out, illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted his troops to at least partially surround Kharkiv and launch an offensive east of the Pecheneg reservoir.

As the journalists managed to find out, the operation was allegedly planned for May 15-16, but it was postponed for almost a week for unknown reasons.

It is indicated that the Russian army has identified two directions of attack on both sides of the reservoir.

The offensive in the western direction was supposed to be aimed at bringing the Russian troops within the radius of artillery reach of Kharkiv near the village of Borschova, the publication writes.

However, the Russian invaders were able to be stopped by the 92nd brigade, which pushed back the invaders 10 kilometers from the original goal.

In addition, it is emphasized that in the direction of Vovchan, the plan of the Russian army was to break through to the city of Pechenegy.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that at first the invaders quickly implemented their plan by passing through the territory where minefields and serious engineering fortifications were supposed to be prepared, but they were not there.

According to the commander of the intelligence unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Denys Yaroslavskyi, the Russian invaders were "simply allowed to pass."

We watched them cut through the border fence on the screens around 11:00 PM on May 9, and I told my men to watch them detonate the mines. There were no explosions, they just kept going, he recalls.

What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region

As officially confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the number of clashes in the Kharkiv direction has almost halved compared to the previous day.

The Russian invaders tried several times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian defenders in the districts of Starytsa, Lyptsi and Vovchansk. The fighting is still going on in three locations. The situation remains under the control of the Ukrainian army.