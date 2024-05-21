Russian army suffers large-scale losses at the front — photos and video

Over the course of 20 May, Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate 1,380 Russian occupants and destroy 15 tanks, 42 artillery systems and 34 multiple rocket launchers, Ukrainian military has reported.
Losses of the Russian army as of May 21, 2024:
personnel - about 495,070 (+1,380) people,
tanks - 7,605 (+15) units,
armored combat vehicles - 14,699 (+34) units,
artillery systems - 12,779 (+42) units,
MRLS − 1,077 (+1) units,
air defence equipment - 811 (+4) units,
aircraft - 354 (+0) units,
helicopters - 326 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 10,290 (+54),
cruise missiles - 2,207 (+2),
ships/boats - 27 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 17,383 (+72) units,
of special equipment - 2,085 (+6) units.
What is known about the situation at the front on May 20-21
In total, 95 skirmishes took place at the front during the past day between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the Russian invaders.
The General Staff has drawn attention to the fact that the number of clashes in the Kharkiv direction has almost halved compared to the previous day.
The Russian army tried 5 times to break through the defence of our troops in the districts of Starytsa, Lyptsi and Vovchansk. The fighting is still ongoing in three locations. The situation is under control.
In addition, it is emphasised that the battle near Andriivka is still going on in the Kramatorsk direction.
Since the beginning of the day, 25 offensive and assault actions of the enemy have been repulsed in the Pokrovsk direction.
It is also indicated that the forces of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery managed to hit a control post, an anti-aircraft vehicle, an artillery system, an ammunition depot and three other important objects of the Russian army.