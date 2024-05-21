Ukraine's air defence destroyed 28 Shahed-type drones during Russian attack

On the night of 21 May, Russians attacked Ukraine with 29 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defence forces managed to shoot down 28 of them.

Air defence forces revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As noted, on May 21, the Russian Federation attacked with 29 Shahed-131/136 type UAVs from three directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Russia, and Cape Chauda, Crimea.

Combat work to repulse the night air attack was carried out on the territory of 7 regions, for which the following were involved:

mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine,

anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and Ground Forces,

fighter aircraft,

electronic warfare units.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 28 Shaheds were shot down in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kherson and Kirovohrad regions, the air forces informed.

Russian army attacked Kharkiv on May 21

On May 21, the Russians shelled Kharkiv and the region with Shahed-type strike drones. As a result of the attack, residential infrastructure and local residents were affected.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniegubov, the wreckage of enemy Shaheds was found in four places as a result of the shelling.

At 02:09, as a result of the falling debris, 2 private houses and a garage caught fire. Two women, aged 69 and 72, and a man, aged 61, were injured. According to Syniegubov, all of them had an acute stress reaction.

The other two hits were on the road surface and sidewalk in the private sector. No fire or injuries were reported. Another fragment damaged a minibus, which started a fire.