Air defence downs 29 Russian Shaheds overnight

On May 20, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 29 Shahed kamikaze drones, as well as Kharkiv region with an Iskander-M ballistic missile. All drones were destroyed.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

It is noted all 29 Shaheds were shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Lviv regions.

"Shaheds" was launched by the occupiers from the districts of the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.

Fighter aircraft, Air Force anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, and radio-electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air attack.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army during the day

It is noted that the current and total losses of the Russian army amounted to: