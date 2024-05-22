Shapps urged Scholz to hand over Taurus to Ukraine

British Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, urged German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, to agree to the transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine and allow them to strike at Russian-occupied Crimea.

I would like to see all our partners, including Germany, who really have the ability to provide such long-range weapons, but do not allow them to be used in Crimea, which is part of Ukraine. I think that this is what should happen in the first place," Shapps stressed.

According to him, Great Britain was the first to transfer long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine and allowed them to strike strategic objects of the aggressor country on the territory of occupied Crimea.

Shapps also expressed concern about the close relationship between Russia and China.

In addition, the head of the British Ministry of Defense also admitted that due to the delay of Western partners in providing military aid to Ukraine, the occupying army of the Russian Federation got the opportunity to start a new offensive in the Kharkiv region.

"It's a fact that the delay in sending more aid — and here, obviously, the United States Congress was in no rush to do it — created a pause during which Putin tried to seize Kharkiv," Shapps noted.

He also expressed confidence that the Ukrainian military will hold back another offensive by the Russian invaders, but several difficult weeks lie ahead.

At the same time, the head of the British Defense Ministry called on European partners to commit to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence.

In the French parliament, they are calling to allow Ukraine to use transferred weapons on the territory of Russia

As noted by Le Figaro, the head of the foreign affairs committee of the National Assembly of France, Jean-Louis Bourlange, called on the parliament of his country to cancel Ukraine's ban on the use of French weapons for attacks on military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The French deputy is convinced that this change in the doctrine is "completely legal", as it will put an end to the "unacceptable asymmetry" between the aggressor and the victim of aggression.