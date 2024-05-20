British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps admitted that Western partners were too slow to provide military aid to Ukraine, which led to specific successes of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the war.

Postponing what we should do — and in fact we are already doing it, in particular thanks to the actions of the US Congress, we risk doing exactly what President Zelenskyy is worried about, — emphasised Shapps in response to journalists' questions about the creation of a deadlock by Western partners in the resolved Russia's criminal war against Ukraine.

British Defence Secretary agreed with the statements of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the fact that the situation in the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine is becoming more and more absurd.

In one of his latest statements, Zelenskyy emphasised that, on the one hand, Western partners seek to ensure Ukraine's victory in this war, and on the other hand, they are afraid of Russia's probable defeat.

I think it is pointless for the West. We must understand that we are in a state of existential battle for how we govern the world order and for democracy itself. The fact is that the delay in sending additional aid — and here, apparently, the US Congress delayed it — created a pause during which, for example, Putin advanced or tried to advance in Kharkiv region, Shapps noted.

Is Great Britain ready to send its troops to Ukraine?

According to the head of the British Defence Ministry, his country's military does not plan to engage in an open armed confrontation with Russia.

Shapps noted that the conflict in Israel, in the framework of which Western allies helped repel an attack by Iran, is vastly different from the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.