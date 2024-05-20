British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps admitted that Western partners were too slow to provide military aid to Ukraine, which led to specific successes of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the war.
British Defence Secretary agreed with the statements of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the fact that the situation in the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine is becoming more and more absurd.
In one of his latest statements, Zelenskyy emphasised that, on the one hand, Western partners seek to ensure Ukraine's victory in this war, and on the other hand, they are afraid of Russia's probable defeat.
Is Great Britain ready to send its troops to Ukraine?
According to the head of the British Defence Ministry, his country's military does not plan to engage in an open armed confrontation with Russia.
Shapps noted that the conflict in Israel, in the framework of which Western allies helped repel an attack by Iran, is vastly different from the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.
